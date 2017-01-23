版本:
BRIEF-U.S. Geothermal sees 2017 adj. net income $4 - $8 million

Jan 23 Us Geothermal Inc

* U.S. Geothermal Inc provides year-end operating plants update, confirms 2016 guidance and provides 2017 guidance

* U.S. Geothermal Inc sees 2017 net income, as adjusted $4 - 8 million

* U.S. Geothermal Inc sees 2017 total plant operating revenue $30 - 34 million

* U.S. Geothermal Inc - confirm its previous guidance for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
