2017年 1月 23日 星期一 22:20 BJT

BRIEF-Smtc announces management change

Jan 23 SMTC Corp :

* SMTC announces management change

* Smtc corp - announced resignation of Sushil Dhiman as president and chief executive officer of SMTC

* SMTC Corp says SMTC'S board of directors is currently in process of conducting a search for a new chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
