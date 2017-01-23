版本:
BRIEF-Specialty pharma industry veteran Charles Gregory Vontz joins Biopharmx board

Jan 23 Biopharmx Corp :

* Specialty pharma industry veteran Charles Gregory Vontz joins Biopharmx board

* Vontz's appointment expands board to four directors, three of whom are independent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
