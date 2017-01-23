版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 23日 星期一 22:24 BJT

BRIEF-Blucora names fidelity executive Bob Oros as Hd Vest CEO

Jan 23 Blucora Inc :

* Blucora names fidelity executive Bob Oros as Hd Vest CEO

* Blucora Inc says Oros succeeds Roger Ochs, who will be stepping down as Hd Vest Ceo with tax-oriented wealth management firm

* Ochs will remain with company through March. 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
