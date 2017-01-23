版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 23日 星期一 23:36 BJT

BRIEF-Istar says proposed refinancing of senior secured credit facility

Jan 23 Istar Inc :

* iStar announces proposed refinancing of senior secured credit facility

* iStar Inc says has engaged J.P. Morgan, Barclays Capital and Bank Of America Merrill Lynch to arrange a $450 million senior secured term loan facility

* $450 million facility to reprice and partially repay iStar's existing $497 million senior secured credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐