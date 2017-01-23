版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 24日 星期二 07:10 BJT

BRIEF-Hope Bancorp to acquire Seattle-based U & I Financial Corp

Jan 23 Hope Bancorp Inc

* Hope Bancorp announces acquisition of Seattle-based U & I Financial Corp.

* Total aggregate value of transaction is approximately $48.8 million or $9.50 per UNIF common share

* Says acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to tangible book value and earnings

* Boards of directors of both companies have unanimously approved transaction

* As of September 30, 2016, Hope Bancorp, Inc. on a pro forma basis with U & I Financial Corp. would have total assets of $13.8 billion

* Hope Bancorp- signing of agreement under which UNIF will merge with and into Hope Bancorp and Unibank will merge with and into Bank Of Hope

* Hope Bancorp - under terms of agreement, UNIF common shareholders will be entitled to receive shares of Hope common stock in stock-for-stock deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐