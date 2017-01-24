版本:
BRIEF-GulfMark Offshore takes delivery of arctic class platform supply vessel

Jan 23 GulfMark Offshore Inc -

* GulfMark Offshore takes delivery of arctic class platform supply vessel (PSV)

* North barents was built by Simek in Flekkefjord, Norway for approximately US $42 million and has commenced trading in Norway Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
