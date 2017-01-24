BRIEF-Willdan announces expanded credit facility

Canadian insurer Manulife names Roy Gori CEO
May 25 Manulife Financial Corp, Canada's biggest life insurer, said on Thursday that Roy Gori would replace Donald Guloien as chief executive officer.
Jan 23 Willdan Group Inc -
* Willdan announces expanded credit facility
* Says new credit agreement consists of a $35.0 million, three-year revolving line of credit
* Entered into an amended and restated credit agreement with BMO Harris Bank
* Subject to satisfying certain conditions , co may request that BMO increase aggregate amount under line of credit by up to $25 million
* Nokia - Nokia And Frontier Communications deploy G.Fast Technology to expand gigabit ultra-broadband access across Connecticut
* Royal bank of canada ceo says not a systemic risk if home capital were to continue to experience trouble