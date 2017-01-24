版本:
BRIEF-Willdan announces expanded credit facility

Jan 23 Willdan Group Inc -

* Willdan announces expanded credit facility

* Says new credit agreement consists of a $35.0 million, three-year revolving line of credit

* Entered into an amended and restated credit agreement with BMO Harris Bank

* Subject to satisfying certain conditions , co may request that BMO increase aggregate amount under line of credit by up to $25 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
