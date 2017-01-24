BRIEF-Pinnacle announces pricing of offering of common stock

Canadian insurer Manulife names Roy Gori CEO
May 25 Manulife Financial Corp, Canada's biggest life insurer, said on Thursday that Roy Gori would replace Donald Guloien as chief executive officer.
Jan 23 Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc :
* Pinnacle announces pricing of offering of common stock
* Pinnacle Financial- Priced its offering of 2.8 million shares of its common stock at a price of $62.50 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $175 million
Nokia And Frontier Communications deploy G.Fast Technology to expand gigabit ultra-broadband access across Connecticut
* Royal bank of canada ceo says not a systemic risk if home capital were to continue to experience trouble