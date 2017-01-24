版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 24日 星期二

BRIEF-Pinnacle announces pricing of offering of common stock

Jan 23 Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc :

* Pinnacle announces pricing of offering of common stock

* Pinnacle Financial- Priced its offering of 2.8 million shares of its common stock at a price of $62.50 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $175 million

