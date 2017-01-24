BRIEF-Hyduke announces $10 million equity financing

Canadian insurer Manulife names Roy Gori CEO
May 25 Manulife Financial Corp, Canada's biggest life insurer, said on Thursday that Roy Gori would replace Donald Guloien as chief executive officer.
Jan 24 Hyduke Energy Services Inc
* Announces $10 million equity financing
* Says entered into an agreement with Lightyear Capital Inc. and PI Financial corp
* Under agreement co-lead agents have agreed to market private placement basis, up to 29.4 million earnings per share at $0.34 per share
* Nokia - Nokia And Frontier Communications deploy G.Fast Technology to expand gigabit ultra-broadband access across Connecticut Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Royal bank of canada ceo says not a systemic risk if home capital were to continue to experience trouble