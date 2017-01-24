版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 24日 星期二 13:10 BJT

BRIEF-Hyduke announces $10 million equity financing

Jan 24 Hyduke Energy Services Inc

* Announces $10 million equity financing

* Says entered into an agreement with Lightyear Capital Inc. and PI Financial corp

* Under agreement co-lead agents have agreed to market private placement basis, up to 29.4 million earnings per share at $0.34 per share

