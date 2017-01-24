BRIEF-Novacyt FY revenues up 25 pct at 11.1 million euros

Canadian insurer Manulife names Roy Gori CEO
May 25 Manulife Financial Corp, Canada's biggest life insurer, said on Thursday that Roy Gori would replace Donald Guloien as chief executive officer.
Jan 24 Novacyt Sa
* Novacyt revenues full year 2016
* FY consolidated group sales increased 25 pct to 11.1 million euros ($11.93 million) compared with 8.9 million euros in 2015
* "We are starting 2017 with momentum in NOVAprep(reg) sales, an encouraging sales order book and Primerdesign well integrated into business with a clear growth strategy" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9301 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Nokia - Nokia And Frontier Communications deploy G.Fast Technology to expand gigabit ultra-broadband access across Connecticut Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Royal bank of canada ceo says not a systemic risk if home capital were to continue to experience trouble