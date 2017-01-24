版本:
BRIEF-Novacyt FY revenues up 25 pct at 11.1 million euros

Jan 24 Novacyt Sa

* Novacyt revenues full year 2016

* FY consolidated group sales increased 25 pct to 11.1 million euros ($11.93 million) compared with 8.9 million euros in 2015

* "We are starting 2017 with momentum in NOVAprep(reg) sales, an encouraging sales order book and Primerdesign well integrated into business with a clear growth strategy" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9301 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
