BRIEF-WestRock to acquire Multi Packaging Solutions for total enterprise value of $2.28 bln

METALS-Copper steady, at risk from weaker China demand
Jan 24 WestRock Co :
* Definitive agreement reached for WestRock to acquire multi packaging solutions for $18.00 per share
* Westrock Co - deal for total enterprise value of $2.28 billion
* WestRock Co - acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to westrock's financial results
* Transaction will be financed through a combination of cash on hand and existing credit facilities
* Expects to refinance existing MPS debt assumed as part of transaction upon closing
* WestRock Co - Marc Shore and Dennis Kaltman, president, MPS, will join WestRock as part of transaction.
* To acquire all of outstanding shares of MPS for $18.00 per share in cash and assumption of an estimated $873 million in net debt
* WestRock - two largest shareholders of MPS have agreed to vote all of their shares in favor of transaction
* WestRock Co - deal expected to generate $85 million in run-rate synergies by end of fiscal 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Schedules earnings investor webcast discussing first quarter and new acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Micronet Enertec Technologies says its mobile resource management subsidiary, Micronet Ltd received additional purchase order valued at about $2.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: