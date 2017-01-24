BRIEF-Waters reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

Jan 24 Waters Corp

* Waters reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $2.15

* Q4 sales $629 million versus I/B/E/S view $615.9 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $2.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Geographically, sales during quarter grew 1% in Americas (2% in constant currency)

* Waters Corp says foreign currency translation reduced sales growth by 2% in quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: