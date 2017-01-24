BRIEF-Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation reports net income grew 20% to record earnings per share for 2016

Jan 24 Southwest Georgia Financial Corp

* Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation reports net income grew 20% to record earnings per share for 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $0.39

* Southwest Georgia Financial Corp says book value per share at end of 2016 expanded 6.6% to $15.11, up $0.94 from December 31, 2015

* Net interest income increased $0.4 million to $4.0 million in Q4 of 2016