BRIEF-Janus Capital Group Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.20

Jan 24 Janus Capital Group Inc

* Janus Capital Group Inc announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.17

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.20

* Q4 revenue $251.4 million

* Janus Capital Group Inc says average assets under management during Q4 2016 were $191.9 billion compared with $195.6 billion during Q3 2016

* Janus Capital Group Inc says on December 31, 2016, JCG's assets under management totaled $194.5 billion compared with $195.1 billion on September 30, 2016