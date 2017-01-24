版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 24日 星期二 20:07 BJT

BRIEF-Allegiance Bancshares Q4 earnings per share $0.44

Jan 24 Allegiance Bancshares Inc :

* Allegiance Bancshares reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.44

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Allegiance Bancshares Inc says net interest income before provision for loan losses in Q4 2016 increased $2.2 million to $23.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐