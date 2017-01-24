BRIEF-Allegiance Bancshares Q4 earnings per share $0.44

METALS-Copper steady, at risk from weaker China demand
* LME/ShFE arb: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Adds official midday prices)
Jan 24 Allegiance Bancshares Inc :
* Allegiance Bancshares reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.44
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Allegiance Bancshares Inc says net interest income before provision for loan losses in Q4 2016 increased $2.2 million to $23.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LME/ShFE arb: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Adds official midday prices)
* Schedules earnings investor webcast discussing first quarter and new acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Micronet Enertec Technologies says its mobile resource management subsidiary, Micronet Ltd received additional purchase order valued at about $2.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: