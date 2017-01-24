BRIEF-Capital City Bank Group Q4 EPS $0.20

METALS-Copper steady, at risk from weaker China demand
* LME/ShFE arb: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Adds official midday prices)
Jan 24 Capital City Bank Group Inc :
* Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.20
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Capital City Bank Group Inc- tax equivalent net interest income for Q4 of 2016 was $20.3 million compared to $19.6 million for Q3 of 2016
* Capital City Bank Group Inc- net interest margin for Q4 of 2016 was 3.34 pct, an increase of 11 basis points over q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LME/ShFE arb: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Adds official midday prices)
* Schedules earnings investor webcast discussing first quarter and new acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Micronet Enertec Technologies says its mobile resource management subsidiary, Micronet Ltd received additional purchase order valued at about $2.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: