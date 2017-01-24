版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 24日 星期二 20:10 BJT

BRIEF-Veritex Holdings Q4 earnings per share $0.27

Jan 24 Veritex Holdings Inc :

* Veritex Holdings, Inc. Reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.27

* Qtrly net interest income increased $1.5 million, or 16.7 pct, compared to same period in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
