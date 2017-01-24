版本:
2017年 1月 24日

BRIEF-Avesoro Resources says arbitration claim by International Construction & Engineering with respect to its contract has been dismissed

Jan 24 Avesoro Resources Inc :

* Avesoro Resources Inc. - arbitration update

* Avesoro Resources-arbitration claim against co by international construction & engineering with respect to ice's contract has been dismissed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
