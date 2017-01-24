版本:
BRIEF-First Hawaiian reports proposed secondary offering of common stock

Jan 24 First Hawaiian Inc :

* First Hawaiian, Inc. announces proposed secondary offering of common stock

* First Hawaiian Inc says all of shares sold in offering will be sold by Bancwest Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BNP Paribas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
