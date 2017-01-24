BRIEF-First Hawaiian reports proposed secondary offering of common stock

METALS-Copper steady, at risk from weaker China demand
* LME/ShFE arb:
Jan 24 First Hawaiian Inc :
* First Hawaiian, Inc. announces proposed secondary offering of common stock
* First Hawaiian Inc says all of shares sold in offering will be sold by Bancwest Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BNP Paribas
* Schedules earnings investor webcast discussing first quarter and new acquisition
* Micronet Enertec Technologies says its mobile resource management subsidiary, Micronet Ltd received additional purchase order valued at about $2.1 million