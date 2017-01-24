BRIEF-Union Bankshares reports fourth quarter and full year results

METALS-Copper steady, at risk from weaker China demand
* LME/ShFE arb: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Adds official midday prices)
Jan 24 Union Bankshares Corp
* Union Bankshares reports fourth quarter and full year results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.48
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Union Bankshares Corp says qtrly tax-equivalent net interest income was $71.5 million, an increase of $2.0 million from Q3
* Schedules earnings investor webcast discussing first quarter and new acquisition
* Micronet Enertec Technologies says its mobile resource management subsidiary, Micronet Ltd received additional purchase order valued at about $2.1 million