BRIEF-Union Bankshares reports fourth quarter and full year results

Jan 24 Union Bankshares Corp

* Union Bankshares reports fourth quarter and full year results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.48

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Union Bankshares Corp says qtrly tax-equivalent net interest income was $71.5 million, an increase of $2.0 million from Q3