版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 24日 星期二 20:40 BJT

BRIEF-Union Bankshares reports fourth quarter and full year results

Jan 24 Union Bankshares Corp

* Union Bankshares reports fourth quarter and full year results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.48

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Union Bankshares Corp says qtrly tax-equivalent net interest income was $71.5 million, an increase of $2.0 million from Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐