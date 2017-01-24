BRIEF-Aercap's $0.75 bln term loan facility amended and extended

Jan 24 Aercap Holdings NV :

* Aercap Holdings N.V. Announces amend and extend of $2.25 billion term loan facilities

* Aercap Holdings - Aercap's $0.75 billion term loan facility, originally put in place by ilfc in february 2012, was amended and extended in December 2016

* Aercap Holdings NV says aercap's $1.5 billion term loan facility, originally put in place by ilfc in march 2014, was amended and extended in january 2017

* Aercap Holdings NV- maturity of term loan was extended from April 2020 to October 2022

* Aercap Holdings NV- maturity of $1.5 billion term loan facility was extended from March 2021 to October 2023