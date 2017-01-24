BRIEF-Ares Capital Corp prices $350 million of unsecured convertible notes

Jan 24 Ares Capital Corp :

* Ares Capital Corporation prices $350 million of unsecured convertible notes

* Ares Capital Corp - to sell to initial purchasers in a private offering $350 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.75% convertible notes due 2022

* Ares Capital Corp - conversion price is approximately 15% above $16.86 per share closing price of ares capital's common stock on january 23, 2017.