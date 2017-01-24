BRIEF-Ares Capital Corp prices $350 million of unsecured convertible notes

METALS-Copper steady, at risk from weaker China demand
* LME/ShFE arb: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Adds official midday prices)
Jan 24 Ares Capital Corp :
* Ares Capital Corporation prices $350 million of unsecured convertible notes
* Ares Capital Corp - to sell to initial purchasers in a private offering $350 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.75% convertible notes due 2022
* Ares Capital Corp - conversion price is approximately 15% above $16.86 per share closing price of ares capital's common stock on january 23, 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LME/ShFE arb: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Adds official midday prices)
* Schedules earnings investor webcast discussing first quarter and new acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Micronet Enertec Technologies says its mobile resource management subsidiary, Micronet Ltd received additional purchase order valued at about $2.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: