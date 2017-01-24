BRIEF-Oritani Financial Corp announces 2nd quarter results and dividend

Jan 24 Oritani Financial Corp

* Oritani Financial Corp announces 2nd quarter results and dividend

* Q2 earnings per share $0.26

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Oritani Financial says net interest income increased to $26.2 million for three months ended Dec. 31, 2016, from $25.3 million for three months ended Dec. 31, 2015