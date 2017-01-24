版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 24日 星期二 21:10 BJT

BRIEF-Old National Bancorp Q4 earnings per share $0.25

Jan 24 Old National Bancorp

* Q4 earnings per share $0.25

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net interest income for Q4 of 2016, totaled $109.9 million compared to $107.8 million in Q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
