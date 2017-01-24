BRIEF-Ameriserv Financial reports Q4 earnings per share $0.06

Jan 24 Ameriserv Financial Inc :

* Ameriserv Financial - new common stock repurchase program calls for Ameriserv Financial Inc. To buy back up to 5pct, or approximately 945,000 shares

* Ameriserv Financial reports 2016 earnings and announces a new common stock repurchase program

* Q4 earnings per share $0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: