版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 24日 星期二 21:16 BJT

BRIEF-Ameriserv Financial reports Q4 earnings per share $0.06

Jan 24 Ameriserv Financial Inc :

* Ameriserv Financial - new common stock repurchase program calls for Ameriserv Financial Inc. To buy back up to 5pct, or approximately 945,000 shares

* Ameriserv Financial reports 2016 earnings and announces a new common stock repurchase program

* Q4 earnings per share $0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐