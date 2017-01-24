BRIEF-Ameriserv Financial reports Q4 earnings per share $0.06

METALS-Copper steady, at risk from weaker China demand
* LME/ShFE arb:
Jan 24 Ameriserv Financial Inc :
* Ameriserv Financial - new common stock repurchase program calls for Ameriserv Financial Inc. To buy back up to 5pct, or approximately 945,000 shares
* Ameriserv Financial reports 2016 earnings and announces a new common stock repurchase program
* Q4 earnings per share $0.06
* Schedules earnings investor webcast discussing first quarter and new acquisition
* Micronet Enertec Technologies says its mobile resource management subsidiary, Micronet Ltd received additional purchase order valued at about $2.1 million