2017年 1月 24日

BRIEF-Pfenex says CEO Bertrand Liang resigned

Jan 24 Pfenex Inc

* Pfenex announces leadership transition

* Says CEO and president Dr Bertrand C. Liang resigned

* Pfenex Inc - Patrick K Lucy, currently company's chief business officer has been appointed to serve as interim chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
