公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 24日 星期二

BRIEF-Avx Corp announces preliminary third quarter results

Jan 24 Avx Corp :

* AVX Corporation announces preliminary third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.21

* Q3 sales $340.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
