BRIEF-Hanmi reports strong fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

Jan 24 Hanmi Financial Corp :

* Hanmi reports strong fourth quarter and full year 2016 results driven by growth in loans receivable

* Q4 earnings per share $0.45

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hanmi Financial Corp says net interest income for Q4 increased 6.3% to $42.1 million