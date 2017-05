Jan 24 Cascadian Therapeutics Inc :

* Cascadian Therapeutics prices $82.5 million concurrent offerings of common stock and preferred stock

* Cascadian Therapeutics -pricing of previously announced concurrent but separate underwritten offerings of 23.2 million shares at $3.30 per share

* Pricing also of 1,818 shares of series e convertible preferred stock at a price to public of $3,300 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: