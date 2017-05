Jan 24 Greene County Bancorp Inc :

* Greene County Bancorp, Inc. reports 21.5 pct increase in net income for the six months ended December 31, 2016, and total assets exceed $900 million

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.34

* Greene County Bancorp - net interest income increased $1.2 million to $7.7 million for three months ended december 31, 2016 from $6.5 million last year

* Greene County Bancorp -net interest margin increased 5 basis points to 3.50 pct for three months ended Dec 31, 2016 compared to 3.45 pct for three months ended Dec 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: