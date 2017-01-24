版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 25日 星期三 02:53 BJT

BRIEF-NORFOLK SOUTHERN INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 3 PCT TO $0.61/SHR

Jan 24 Norfolk Southern Corp

* NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

* INCREASES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 3 PERCENT TO $0.61 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
