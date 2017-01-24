BRIEF-Aquila Resources announces $6.6 mln non-brokered private placement

BRIEF-Trovagene says Phase 1 safety study supports planned development of PCM-075 in AML
* Phase 1 safety study supports planned development of PCM-075 in AML
Jan 25 Aquila Resources Inc :
* Aquila Resources announces $6.6 million non-brokered private placement
* Intends to use net proceeds to complete a feasibility study for company's zinc- and gold-rich back forty project, among others
* says it plans to raise up to $6.6 million through a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 30 million units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Phase 1 safety study supports planned development of PCM-075 in AML
* BioCryst reports additional positive results from the second interim analysis of its APEX-1 trial
* Abeona Therapeutics receives FDA orphan drug designation for EB-101 gene therapy product for patients with epidermolysis bullosa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: