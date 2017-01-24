BRIEF-Aquila Resources announces $6.6 mln non-brokered private placement

Jan 25 Aquila Resources Inc :

* Aquila Resources announces $6.6 million non-brokered private placement

* Intends to use net proceeds to complete a feasibility study for company's zinc- and gold-rich back forty project, among others

* says it plans to raise up to $6.6 million through a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 30 million units