版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 25日 星期三 02:49 BJT

BRIEF-Aquila Resources announces $6.6 mln non-brokered private placement

Jan 25 Aquila Resources Inc :

* Aquila Resources announces $6.6 million non-brokered private placement

* Intends to use net proceeds to complete a feasibility study for company's zinc- and gold-rich back forty project, among others

* says it plans to raise up to $6.6 million through a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 30 million units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐