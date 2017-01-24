版本:
2017年 1月 25日

BRIEF-KROGER NAMES JERRY CLONTZ PRESIDENT OF MID-ATLANTIC DIVISION

Jan 24 Kroger Co

* KROGER ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT OF JOE FEY, NAMES JERRY CLONTZ PRESIDENT OF MID-ATLANTIC DIVISION

* CLONTZ CURRENTLY SERVES AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF OPERATIONS OF HARRIS TEETER, LLC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
