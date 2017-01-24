BRIEF-First Community Bancshares Q4 earnings per share $0.38

BRIEF-Trovagene says Phase 1 safety study supports planned development of PCM-075 in AML
* Phase 1 safety study supports planned development of PCM-075 in AML
Jan 24 First Community Bancshares Inc :
* First Community Bancshares Inc announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results and quarterly dividend
* Q4 non-GAAP core earnings per share $0.36
* Q4 earnings per share $0.38
* First Community Bancshares Inc - qtrly net interest income $21 million versus $21.1 million in Q3
* BioCryst reports additional positive results from the second interim analysis of its APEX-1 trial
* BioCryst reports additional positive results from the second interim analysis of its APEX-1 trial

* Abeona Therapeutics receives FDA orphan drug designation for EB-101 gene therapy product for patients with epidermolysis bullosa