BRIEF-Stryker Corp reports Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.78

BRIEF-Trovagene says Phase 1 safety study supports planned development of PCM-075 in AML
Jan 24 Stryker Corp
* Stryker reports 2016 results and 2017 outlook
* Sees q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.40 to $1.45
* Stryker Corp - qtrly net sales grew 16.2% to $3.2 billion
* Stryker Corp says expect 2017 organic sales growth to be in range of 5.5% to 6.5%
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.78
* Q4 earnings per share $1.34
* Stryker - if foreign currency exchange rates hold near current levels, expect net sales in q1 and full year to be negatively impacted by approximately 1.0%
* Qtrly orthopaedics net sales of $1.2 billion increased 5.3%
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.76, revenue view $3.15 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Stryker - if foreign currency exchange rates hold near current levels, expect adjusted net eps to be negatively impacted by approximately $0.03 to $0.04 in q1
* Stryker - if foreign currency exchange rates hold near current levels, expect adjusted net eps to be negatively impacted by about $0.10 to $0.12 in fy
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $6.39, revenue view $12.17 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BioCryst reports additional positive results from the second interim analysis of its APEX-1 trial
* Abeona Therapeutics receives FDA orphan drug designation for EB-101 gene therapy product for patients with epidermolysis bullosa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: