BRIEF-Horizon Global announces proposed offerings of common stock and convertible senior notes

BRIEF-Trovagene says Phase 1 safety study supports planned development of PCM-075 in AML
Jan 24 Horizon Global Corp :
* Horizon Global announces proposed offerings of common stock and convertible senior notes
* Horizon Global Corp - notes are expected to mature on July 1, 2022, unless earlier converted or repurchased
* Horizon Global -intends to offer and sell, 3.5 million shares of common stock
* Horizon Global Corp -intends to use all of net proceeds from common stock offering to repay approximately $147.5 million of its term loan
* Horizon Global -intends to offer and sell $100.0 million aggregate principal amount of its convertible senior notes due 2022
* Horizon Global Corp - intends to use remainder of net proceeds from notes offering to pay cost of convertible note hedge transactions
* BioCryst reports additional positive results from the second interim analysis of its APEX-1 trial
* Abeona Therapeutics receives FDA orphan drug designation for EB-101 gene therapy product for patients with epidermolysis bullosa