BRIEF-PVH Corp to buy Tommy Hilfiger Men's Tailored Clothing Business for North America from Marcraft

BRIEF-Trovagene says Phase 1 safety study supports planned development of PCM-075 in AML
Jan 24 PVH Corp
* PVH Corp. to acquire tommy hilfiger men's tailored clothing business for north america from marcraft
* Terms of transaction were not disclosed
* PVH Corp - intends to consolidate north america men's tailored businesses for all its brands under one partner, peerless clothing international inc, beginning jan 2018
* PVH will acquire certain assets related to licensed business and license agreement would be terminated effective december 31, 2017
* BioCryst reports additional positive results from the second interim analysis of its APEX-1 trial
* Abeona Therapeutics receives FDA orphan drug designation for EB-101 gene therapy product for patients with epidermolysis bullosa