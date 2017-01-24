版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 25日 星期三 05:35 BJT

BRIEF-Mercury Systems announces common stock offering

Jan 24 Mercury Systems Inc :

* Mercury Systems announces common stock offering

* Mercury Systems Inc - intends to offer, 5 million shares of its common stock pursuant to an underwritten public offering

* Mercury Systems - intends to offer 5 million shares of its common stock pursuant to an underwritten public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐