BRIEF-Staples says announces changes to board and governance practices

BRIEF-Trovagene says Phase 1 safety study supports planned development of PCM-075 in AML
Jan 24 Staples Inc
* Staples, Inc. announces changes to board and governance practices
* Says has elected Robert E. Sulentic to serve as independent chairman of board effective january 29, 201
* Staples - amended, restated co's bylaws to reduce threshold for shareholders to call special meeting to 15 percent of staples outstanding common stock
* BioCryst reports additional positive results from the second interim analysis of its APEX-1 trial
* Abeona Therapeutics receives FDA orphan drug designation for EB-101 gene therapy product for patients with epidermolysis bullosa