BRIEF-Seagate Technology reports Q2 adj. earnings per share of $1.38

BRIEF-Trovagene says Phase 1 safety study supports planned development of PCM-075 in AML
Jan 24 Seagate Technology Plc
* Seagate technology reports fiscal second quarter 2017 financial results
* Q2 revenue $2.9 billion
* Seagate Technology Plc - qtrly earnings per share $1.00
* Qtrly non-gaap diluted earnings per share of $1.38
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.08, revenue view $2.82 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* BioCryst reports additional positive results from the second interim analysis of its APEX-1 trial
* BioCryst reports additional positive results from the second interim analysis of its APEX-1 trial

* Abeona Therapeutics receives FDA orphan drug designation for EB-101 gene therapy product for patients with epidermolysis bullosa