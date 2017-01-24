版本:
2017年 1月 25日

BRIEF-Seagate Technology reports Q2 adj. earnings per share of $1.38

Jan 24 Seagate Technology Plc

* Seagate technology reports fiscal second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 revenue $2.9 billion

* Seagate Technology Plc - qtrly earnings per share $1.00

* Qtrly non-gaap diluted earnings per share of $1.38

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.08, revenue view $2.82 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
