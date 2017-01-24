BRIEF-Atlantic Coast Financial Corp Q4 earnings per share $0.13

BRIEF-Trovagene says Phase 1 safety study supports planned development of PCM-075 in AML
* Phase 1 safety study supports planned development of PCM-075 in AML
Jan 24 Atlantic Coast Financial Corp -
* Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation fourth quarter 2016 earnings increase to $0.13 per diluted share
* Q4 core earnings per share $0.11 excluding items
* Q4 earnings per share $0.13
* Quarterly net interest margin 3.30% versus 3.10%
* Net interest income improved to $7.1 million million for three months ended December 31, 2016 versus $5.9 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BioCryst reports additional positive results from the second interim analysis of its APEX-1 trial
* Abeona Therapeutics receives FDA orphan drug designation for EB-101 gene therapy product for patients with epidermolysis bullosa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: