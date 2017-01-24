版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 25日 星期三 05:45 BJT

BRIEF-Atlantic Coast Financial Corp Q4 earnings per share $0.13

Jan 24 Atlantic Coast Financial Corp -

* Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation fourth quarter 2016 earnings increase to $0.13 per diluted share

* Q4 core earnings per share $0.11 excluding items

* Q4 earnings per share $0.13

* Quarterly net interest margin 3.30% versus 3.10%

* Net interest income improved to $7.1 million million for three months ended December 31, 2016 versus $5.9 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
