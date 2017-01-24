版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 25日 星期三 05:46 BJT

BRIEF-MTS Systems sees FY 2016 gaap earnings per share $1.65 to $1.70

Jan 24 Mts Systems Corp -

* MTS Systems Corp says company reaffirms its preliminary financial results for fiscal 2016 that were initially provided by company on November 29, 2016

* Sees FY 2016 gaap earnings per share $1.65 to $1.70

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $645 million to $650 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐