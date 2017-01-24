BRIEF-MTS Systems sees FY 2016 gaap earnings per share $1.65 to $1.70

BRIEF-Trovagene says Phase 1 safety study supports planned development of PCM-075 in AML
* Phase 1 safety study supports planned development of PCM-075 in AML
Jan 24 Mts Systems Corp -
* MTS Systems Corp says company reaffirms its preliminary financial results for fiscal 2016 that were initially provided by company on November 29, 2016
* Sees FY 2016 gaap earnings per share $1.65 to $1.70
* Sees FY 2016 gaap earnings per share $1.65 to $1.70

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $645 million to $650 million
* BioCryst reports additional positive results from the second interim analysis of its APEX-1 trial
* Abeona Therapeutics receives FDA orphan drug designation for EB-101 gene therapy product for patients with epidermolysis bullosa