BRIEF-MTS Systems sees FY 2016 gaap earnings per share $1.65 to $1.70

Jan 24 Mts Systems Corp -

* MTS Systems Corp says company reaffirms its preliminary financial results for fiscal 2016 that were initially provided by company on November 29, 2016

* Sees FY 2016 gaap earnings per share $1.65 to $1.70

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $645 million to $650 million