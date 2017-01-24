BRIEF-Intuitive Surgical reports Q4 earnings per share $5.13

BRIEF-Trovagene says Phase 1 safety study supports planned development of PCM-075 in AML
* Phase 1 safety study supports planned development of PCM-075 in AML
Jan 24 Intuitive Surgical Inc -
* Company shipped 163 Da Vinci surgical systems compared with 158 in q4 of 2015
* Intuitive Surgical announces fourth quarter earnings and a $2.0 billion accelerated share repurchase
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $6.09
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $5.13
* Q4 revenue $757 million versus i/b/e/s view $739.6 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $5.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Phase 1 safety study supports planned development of PCM-075 in AML
* BioCryst reports additional positive results from the second interim analysis of its APEX-1 trial
* Abeona Therapeutics receives FDA orphan drug designation for EB-101 gene therapy product for patients with epidermolysis bullosa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: