BRIEF-Meridian bancorp, inc. Reports record net income for the fourth quarter and year ended december 31, 2016

Jan 24 Meridian Bancorp Inc

* Meridian Bancorp, inc. reports record net income for the fourth quarter and year ended december 31, 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $0.22

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Meridian Bancorp inc says net interest income was $33.4 million for quarter ended December 31, 2016, up $2.1 million from quarter ended September 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: