BRIEF-Meridian bancorp, inc. Reports record net income for the fourth quarter and year ended december 31, 2016

BRIEF-Trovagene says Phase 1 safety study supports planned development of PCM-075 in AML
Jan 24 Meridian Bancorp Inc
* Meridian Bancorp, inc. reports record net income for the fourth quarter and year ended december 31, 2016
* Q4 earnings per share $0.22
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Meridian Bancorp inc says net interest income was $33.4 million for quarter ended December 31, 2016, up $2.1 million from quarter ended September 30, 2016
* BioCryst reports additional positive results from the second interim analysis of its APEX-1 trial
* Abeona Therapeutics receives FDA orphan drug designation for EB-101 gene therapy product for patients with epidermolysis bullosa