BRIEF-Financial Institutions Inc reports Q4 EPS $0.57

Jan 24 Financial Institutions Inc

* Financial institutions, inc. Announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.57

* Qtrly net interest income for quarter of $26.7 million increased $2.1 million, or 8.5%, as compared to q4 of 2015