BRIEF-Capital One reports Q4 EPS $1.45

BRIEF-Achaogen announces pricing of public offering of common stock
Jan 24 Capital One Financial Corp
* Capital One reports fourth quarter 2016 net income of $791 million, or $1.45 per share
* Q4 earnings per share $1.45
* Q4 revenue $6.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $6.67 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly provision for credit losses increased 10 percent to $1.8 billion
* Capital One financial says common equity tier 1 capital ratio under Basel iii standardized approach of 10.1 percent at December 31, 2016
* Qtrly net interest margin of 6.85 percent, up 6 basis points
* Capital One financial corp - q4 net interest income $5,447 million versus $4,961 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRASILIA, May 25 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA will exercise its preferential rights in two offshore pre-salt oil auctions scheduled for this year, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
* Southgobi Resources Ltd - updates on its interest payment obligations to China Investment Corporation