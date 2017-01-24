BRIEF-Aurora Cannabis announces bought deal private placement of units

BRIEF-Achaogen announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Achaogen announces pricing of public offering of common stock
Jan 24 Aurora Cannabis Inc
* Aurora cannabis announces $50,625,000 bought deal private placement of units
* Aurora cannabis -entered into an agreement to which underwriters have agreed to purchase, on bought deal private placement basis 22.5 million units at $2.25 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Achaogen announces pricing of public offering of common stock
BRASILIA, May 25 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA will exercise its preferential rights in two offshore pre-salt oil auctions scheduled for this year, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
* Southgobi Resources Ltd - updates on its interest payment obligations to China Investment Corporation