版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 25日 星期三 05:55 BJT

BRIEF-Aurora Cannabis announces bought deal private placement of units

Jan 24 Aurora Cannabis Inc

* Aurora cannabis announces $50,625,000 bought deal private placement of units

* Aurora cannabis -entered into an agreement to which underwriters have agreed to purchase, on bought deal private placement basis 22.5 million units at $2.25 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐