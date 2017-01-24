版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 25日 星期三 05:38 BJT

BRIEF-Patterson-UTI Energy announces public offering of common stock

Jan 24 Patterson-UTI Energy Inc :

* Patterson-UTI Energy Inc announces public offering of common stock

* Says offering 14.8 million common shares

* Patterson-UTI Energy Inc -intends to use portion of net proceeds of offering and, if required, borrowings under its revolving credit facility, among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐