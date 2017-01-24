BRIEF-Patterson-UTI Energy announces public offering of common stock

BRIEF-Trovagene says Phase 1 safety study supports planned development of PCM-075 in AML
Jan 24 Patterson-UTI Energy Inc :
* Patterson-UTI Energy Inc announces public offering of common stock
* Says offering 14.8 million common shares
* Patterson-UTI Energy Inc -intends to use portion of net proceeds of offering and, if required, borrowings under its revolving credit facility, among others
* BioCryst reports additional positive results from the second interim analysis of its APEX-1 trial
* Abeona Therapeutics receives FDA orphan drug designation for EB-101 gene therapy product for patients with epidermolysis bullosa