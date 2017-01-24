BRIEF-Vedanta Resources Plc announces pricing of bond offering

BRIEF-Achaogen announces pricing of public offering of common stock
Jan 24 Vedanta Resources Plc
* Vedanta Resources Plc announces pricing of bond offering
* Vedanta Resources Plc - pricing of offering of bonds in aggregate principal amount of us$ 1.0 billion of 6.375% bonds due 2022
* Has proactively refinanced part of its 2018 and 2019 maturities and extended average debt maturity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRASILIA, May 25 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA will exercise its preferential rights in two offshore pre-salt oil auctions scheduled for this year, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
* Southgobi Resources Ltd - updates on its interest payment obligations to China Investment Corporation